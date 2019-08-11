Cow deaths: toxic materialfound in viscera samples?

Veterinary officials who collected viscera, water and fodder samples from the dead cows at Sree Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangam, reportedly found some toxic material.

Doctors who performed postmortem on the dead cows have concluded that the deaths did not occur due to excess food consumption as expected, and the cows died due to presence of some toxic material.

A farmer, Y. Gopala Reddy of Sunkireddypalem village in Prakasam district is supplying green grass to Gosala twice a day. On Saturday, seven tonnes of grass was sent to Gosala on trucks.

Police said that 86 cows and a few calves died and 15 more fell sick after consuming fodder in the Gosala in the wee hours on Saturday.

Committee members under scanner

Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangam has 38 committee members and 300 general body members, headed by president Gopisetty Mallaiah, Suresh Kumar Jain, vice-president and Saboo Govind Singh, general secretary. The Sangam is also maintaining Gosalas in other places in the city, including at Kothur Tadepalli village. “The committee is running the Gosalas by collecting funds from donors. We are inquiring the activities of the committee members,” the police said.

Police, who clarified that there was no section under IPC for suspicious deaths of cattle, are waiting for the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) report in the case. If the forensic officials confirm that there was a conspiracy and the cows were poisoned, police will come into action.

Interestingly, Animal Husbandry Department officials, who are tight lipped over the cause of deaths, gave a non-commital response that police are investigating the tragedy.

Officials are focussing on the internal dissidents in Sree Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangam, which could be one of the reasons for killing cows. Police said there were no CCTVs in and around the Gosala.