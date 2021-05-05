Covishield second dose special drive at PHCs today

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 08:30 IST

In a special drive, the government will rovide the second dose of Covishield vaccine against COVID on Wednesday to those who have already received the first dose.

In a release, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said the drive would be conducted at 140 session sites, mostly Primary Health Centres, across the district.

He said only people aged above 45 who got the first dose at least 40 days ago could get the second dose on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising