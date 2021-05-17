Covishield costs ₹300 per dose and Covaxin ₹400, govt. tells HC

‘Chief Minister has sought allocation of 910 MT oxygen’

The State government on Monday informed the High Court through a memo on the steps taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus that under the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Policy notified by the Centre, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India are mandated to supply 50% of their production to the Centre at the rate of ₹150 per dose and half of the balance is to be supplied to States and the other half to private players.

Although no price has been fixed for supply to the States, the Centre indicated in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court that in ‘informal consultations’ with the manufacturers, it has been decided that both the manufacturers should supply vaccines to every State at a uniform rate. Consequently, while Covishield is available to the States at ₹300 per dose, Covaxin costs ₹400 per dose.

C. Sumon, special government pleader in the office of the Advocate General, mentioned in the memo that it was against that backdrop Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit other manufacturers to produce vaccines to meet the burgeoning demand, by invoking the Centre’s powers under the Patents Act.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocates V. Ashok Ram and G.R. Sudhakar presented their arguments on the difficulties faced by the State in procuring adequate stocks of oxygen and Remdesivir injections and the need for urgent remedial action.

Mr. Sumon said the allocation to the State was increased to only 590 MT from 480 MT as on May 8, despite the letter written to the Centre for an allotment of 800 MT of oxygen. The Chief Minister sought an increase in the allocation of oxygen to 910 MT considering the heavy caseload. He also asked for a further allocation of 20 liquid oxygen tankers and eight LNG tankers converted for liquid medical oxygen transportation and an equal number of cryogenic tankers. The number of COVID notified hospitals has been increased to 650 with 47,032 beds and the State has 110 Covid Care Centres with 50,027 beds as on May 14.