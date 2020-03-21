COVID19 testing centre to be operational soon in Anantapur

The first-ever testing centre in Anantapur district will start functioning on the premises of Government Medical College Anantapur as soon as the required permissions are received. Until now, the swabs from the symptomatic persons of COVID-19 were being sent to SVIMS in Tirupati.

Anantapur Government Medical College Principal Myreddy Neeraja told The Hindu on Friday that the first-ever sample was tested as per the protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health and the test results and procedure were communicated to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) and National Institute of Virology(NIV), Pune, for getting their approval.

“Once we get the approval, we can save a lot of time and the conclusive results can be known between 12 hours and a day when we test here,” Dr. Neeraja added.

Currently, all symptomatic people with a travel history to the infected nations are subjected to test as per the protocol laid down by the Health Ministry. However, it is requisite for all people with symptoms of cold and cough.

Meanwhile, no new cases of suspected COVID-19 have been received in the district. The last suspect case of a Russian national was also discharged on Wednesday, GGH Superintendent M. Ramaswamy Naik said.