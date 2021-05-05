Andhra Pradesh

COVID victims get formal adieu, as kin stay away

The mortal remains of Covid victims get ready for funeral at SVRRGGH mortuary in Tirupati on Wednesday.  

The array of packed bodies arranged on the ground in front of the mortuary of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital painted a grim picture.

Though hailing from varied family backgrounds, socio-economic strata, caste and religion, all of them reached the morgue as dead bodies, with their kin not in a position to perform the last rites. In a moving gesture, the government arranged to perform last rites to the 21 persons who died of COVID-19. The bodies were offered garlands and the rituals performed according to their social customs.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who conducted the final rites by donning a PPE suit, carried the bodies in a procession. He expressed regret over the manner in which even blood relatives, gripped with a sense of fear and guilt, were watching the rituals from a distance. “When an entire family dies, the bodies lie unclaimed. This is not an economic issue, but a humanitarian issue. We have to get rid of the scare and give a decent farewell to the deceased, of course, by taking precautionary measures”, he added. Mr. Reddy got infected with COVID-19 twice last year.

Maha Prasthanam, a Rotary Club-supported organisation took care of performing final rites to Hindu bodies, while Muslim JAC shouldered the responsibility of burying the bodies of their community members.

