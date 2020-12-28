COVID vaccine dry run held at five session sites

It was conducted to evaluate the process

The two-day dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration began in the district at five Session Sites, including public and private medical institutions, on Monday.

The entire proceedings of the dry run, which was aimed at evaluating the Co-Win computer application and other arrangements in place for conducting vaccination drive when the vaccines are made available, were recorded. The footage will be submitted to the district and State task force committees.

The dry run was conducted at Government General Hospital, Vijayawada; Public Health Centre (PHC), Uppuluru; Purna Heart Institute, Vijayawada; PHC, Penamaluru; and Urban PHC, Prakash Nagar, Vijayawada, with 25 dummy beneficiaries (Healthcare Workers) at each site for two hours.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, who inspected the arrangements at Prakash Nagar UPHC, said each session site had five vaccine officers and three rooms. In the first room, the registration process was taken up and in the second room vaccine would be administered, while in the third room the vaccine beneficiary would be observed for 30 minutes, he said. The entire process of registration, vaccination and observation had been enacted to identify any flaws in the system, he said.

The video footage would be submitted to the task force committees which would evaluate them and take necessary action, he said. As many as 125 health workers took part in the dry run as vaccine beneficiaries. The dry run would be conducted at the same session sites on Tuesday too.