COVID vaccination drive: Chittoor dist. records below 45% of target

Chittoor district has so far achieved less than 45% of the target set for the coronavirus vaccination drive after three weeks of it launch and stands in the fifth position in the State.
The health workers were targeted to be covered during the first phase, while the frontline workers of other departments will be inoculated during the second phase of the programme.
District Immunisation Officer C. Hanumantha Rao said the field staff have been instructed to vigorously pursue with the health workers to get the jab.
‘No side-effect’
“So far, the percentage of those covered in the first phase of the drive stands below 45% of the target. The staff concerned have been told to pursue the health workers who have not turned up for the inoculation to cooperate with the nation-wide drive. Among thousands of health workers who got the the jab has not led any side-effects. They will be administered with the second dose soon,” said Mr. Rao.
At present, the district has more than 1.2 lakh doses of two kinds of vaccine, he said, adding that the vaccine is safe and has proven to be effective against the infection.
