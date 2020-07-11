COVID triage centre opened in city

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has inaugurated a COVID triage centre at the Bishop Azariah High School here on Saturday.
The COVID patients opting for home isolation have to visit the triage centre and pass certain medical tests. The triage centre has a modern ECG, chest X-Ray and other facilities for testing persons suspected to be afflicted with COVID.
The officials concerned would permit home isolation after doing a string of tests on such persons and after examining the rooms meant for isolation and other conditions prevailing there.
ANMs and ASHA workers would monitor the health of such persons and kits containing medicines would be provided to them. If there were old people and children, home isolation would not be allowed.
Mr. Imtiaz said 1.30 lakh COVID tests were conducted so far and about 4,000 samples were being collected every day.
Results were being disclosed within 24 hours of testing, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath