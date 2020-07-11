COVID triage centre opened in city

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has inaugurated a COVID triage centre at the Bishop Azariah High School here on Saturday.

The COVID patients opting for home isolation have to visit the triage centre and pass certain medical tests. The triage centre has a modern ECG, chest X-Ray and other facilities for testing persons suspected to be afflicted with COVID.

The officials concerned would permit home isolation after doing a string of tests on such persons and after examining the rooms meant for isolation and other conditions prevailing there.

ANMs and ASHA workers would monitor the health of such persons and kits containing medicines would be provided to them. If there were old people and children, home isolation would not be allowed.

Mr. Imtiaz said 1.30 lakh COVID tests were conducted so far and about 4,000 samples were being collected every day.

Results were being disclosed within 24 hours of testing, he added.