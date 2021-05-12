COVID treatment: nine more hospitals booked in A.P.

COVID hospital flying squads comprising Vigilance and Enforcement, Drug Control Administration and Health department officials registered criminal cases against nine more hospitals in the State on Tuesday and Wednesday on charges of various violations in treating COVID patients.

According to a release from the Vigilance and Enforcement department, the hospitals booked include Chaitra Hospital, Eluru; Asha Hospital, Anantapur; SR Hospital, Anil Nirukonda Hospital and Ramya Hospital of Visakhapatnam; Achuta Enclave and Sriram Hospital of Vijayawada; Viswas Hospital, Guntur, and Dr. Prasad Hospital, Chittoor. Most of them were booked for overcharging patients beyond the rates prescribed by the government.

Ramya, Achyuta and Sriram Hospitals were booked for treating COVID patients without permission.

Others were booked for forcing patients to get Remdesivir, denying treatment under Aarogyasri, Remdesivir black marketing and misappropriation and others. A total of 15 hospitals were raided. So far, 37 hospitals were booked for various violations in the State.