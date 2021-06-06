COVID treatment: 33 hospitals de-notified

With the number of COVID infections and patients requiring hospitalisation coming down, the district administration de-notified 33 hospitals from treating COVID patients.

Joint Collector and district COVID Nodal Officer L. Siva Shankar said in a release that 82 hospitals were treating COVID patients in the district.

As the number of patients requiring treatment under Aarogyasri and treatment, in general, was coming down, the permissions of 33 hospitals to treat COVID patients were revoked, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siva Shankar imposed a fine of ₹8.80 lakh on Times Hospital in Ashok Nagar for violation of various rules. He said a case against the hospital will be booked.