COVID toll rises to 999 in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2021 23:29 IST

The district has reported 237 new COVID-19 infections from various parts, while 238 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours, ending Thursday morning.

The new cases take the COVID-19 cumulative tally to 1,46,677. The death toll rose to 999 after three more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases have declined to 4,846. Simultaneously, the number of discharges/recoveries have increased to 1,40,832.