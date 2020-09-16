COVID toll nears 790 in Nellore, Prakasam

Recoveries outnumber new cases by 500 in the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 787 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, with 14 more patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Ten more patients died of the pandemic in Prakasam district, taking the toll to 389.

In Nellore district, the toll rose to 398 with four more deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Tuesday night.

In a positive development, the recoveries outnumbered fresh admissions by over 500 in the last 24 hours.

While 2,056 patients — 1,061 in Prakasam district and 995 in Nellore district — recovered from the virus, 1,499 persons contracted the disease in the two districts.

The number of active cases came down to 5,973 in Nellore district with 520 more persons getting infected. Over 4,000 of them, mostly asymptomatic cases, are being treated from their homes.

As many as 979 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, while over 5,000 persons tested negative in Prakasam district where 3.51 lakh persons had been subjected to testing so far. Incidence was high among police personnel with over 700 of them testing positive. As many as 570 of the 1,362 patients undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals were provided oxygen/ventilator support.

Government General Hospital, Ongole, where over 1,000 patients are being treated now, has accounted for 261 deaths. Over 11,500 asymtomatic cases were treated at home.