COVID toll crosses 14K in A.P.

People stand in a long queue during a special COVID vaccination drive in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

13 September 2021 22:25 IST

Mortality rate at 0.59% lowest among many States with high infection tally

The State reported 12 more COVID deaths and 864 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The cumulative toll crossed 14,000 and reached 14,010 and the cumulative tally increased to 20,30,849. The mortality rate stands at 0.69%.

The number of active cases came down to 14,652 with 1,310 recoveries in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,02,187 and 98.59% respectively.

Only 38,746 samples were tested in the past day, and the test positivity rate was 2.23%. The overall test positivity rate of 2.73 crore samples tested was 7.42%. Chittoor reported four more deaths, while Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam reported two each. East Godavari and West Godavari reported one each while seven districts reported no death.

Nellore reported 141 new infections. It was followed by East Godavari (135), Kadapa (117), Prakasam (114), Chittoor (101), Guntur (91), Krishna (52), Visakhapatnam (52), Srikakulam (34), West Godavari (17), Anantapur (7), Vizianagaram (3). Kurnool reported no infection in the past day.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,87,967), Chittoor (2,40,796), West Godavari (1,75,906), Guntur (1,74,079), Anantapur (1,57,397), Visakhapatnam (1,55,822), Nellore (1,42,659), Prakasam (1,35,146), Kurnool (1,23,943), Srikakulam (1,22,438), Krishna (1,15,423), Kadapa (1,13,767) and Vizianagaram (82,611).