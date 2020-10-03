COVID tests in Andhra Pradesh inch closer to 60 lakh

VIJAYAWADA

6,555 more test positive; Godavari districts record 43% of fresh cases

As many as 6,555 fresh cases of COVID and 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning taking the tally to 7,06,790 and death toll to 5,900.

The recovery rate went up to 91.12% with a total of 6,43,993 recoveries, including the 7,485 discharges in the past one day.

Currently, 56,897 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 70,399 samples were tested taking the total number of tests conducted to 59.48 lakh. The overall positivity rate was 11.88%.

The death rate further came down to 0.83%, while the tests per million ratio was at 1,11,395 and the cases per million ratio was at 13,236.

The Godavari districts and Chittoor reported over 900 new infections and account for 43% of the new cases reported.

The remaining 57% of the cases were reported in 10 districts.

District-wise break-up

Following was the break-up of district-wise new cases and deaths: East Godavari (975 and 4), West Godavari (930 and 2), Chittoor (925 and 3), Prakasam (668 and 2), Nellore (486 and 0), Krishna (473 and 6), Guntur (451 and 2), Kadapa (339 and 1), Anantapur (333 and 4), Visakhapatnam (297 and 3), Vizianagaram (251 and 0), Srikakulam (223 and 1) and Kurnool (204 and 3).

East Godavari inched close to the 1-lakh mark in infections and two districts have over 60,000 cases.

The district-were tallies were: East Godavari (99,135), West Godavari (68,390), Chittoor (63,671), Anantapur (58,041), Kurnool (56,627), Guntur (55,735), Nellore (53,293), Visakhapatnam (50,602), Prakasam (49,700), Kadapa (44,557), Srikakulam (40,142), Vizianagaram (35,677), and Krishna (28,325).