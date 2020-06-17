COVID testing centre gears up for Vande Bharat passengers

The Port Sitarama Kalyana Mandapam, which is the designated COVID-19 testing centre for passengers arriving at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, is gearing up to test a large number of persons arriving on Vande Bharat flights in the next two weeks.

Five Vande Bharat flights as well as a couple of chartered flights are expected to arrive at the city airport in the next two weeks, according to airport officials. All the arriving passengers will be taken directly from the airport to the kalyana mandapam by bus, where they will undergo swab tests for COVID-19.

‘Arduous process’

Both officials and passengers agree that the process of testing each and every individual is arduous and time-consuming. “It takes at least a few minutes to test each passenger and complete the formalities. The entire process takes several hours,” said an official at the kalyana mandapam.

The same process applies not just for international passengers but for those arriving in the city on domestic flights too.

An IT professional working in Hyderabad reached the city on an IndiGo flight on June 11 at 10 p.m. All the passengers on that flight were taken to the kalyana mandapam on buses for swab testing. By the time they reached there, it was 10.30 p.m.

“There were already scores of passengers who came on earlier flights awaiting their turn. The entire process of taking down passenger details was being done manually,” he said.

“It took more than three hours for the process to be completed. Passengers were not being allowed to hire taxis to reach their home in the city and had to wait for the completion of the tests of all other passengers.”

“There were several single women, who came by the same flight and they had to reach far-off places like Anakapalle and Narsipatnam. I stay in the city, but by the time I reached home, it was 2.30 a.m. One can imagine their plight,” he says.

Anu, who came from Bengaluru, said, “We were taken from the airport to the quarantine centre in RTC special buses. There is no social distancing. However, the authorities gave priority to pregnant women and senior citizens,” she said.

Passengers said that instead of making all buses at the airport wait till the arrival of the last passenger from the flight, the buses that are filled can be allowed to proceed to the kalyana mandapam which will prevent unnecessary crowding.

“The personal details, travel history and other information can be secured from the Spandana app as the same is already taken from the passengers before issuing of the e-pass. Integration with the Spandana app will avoid duplication of work and thereby save the time of passengers as well as the authorities,” said Muralikrishna of Travel IQ.