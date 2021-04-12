COVID testing at 3 locations in city today

VIJAYAWADA

12 April 2021 23:35 IST

Joint Collector (Development) L. Siva Shankar said that COVID test will be conducted at three locations in the city on Tuesday.

In a release, he said that samples for testing will be collected at IGMC Stadium, DRR Indoor Stadium, M.G. Road and near Gunadala Mary church.

He called up on the public to make use of the facilities and get tested if they have COVID symptoms.

