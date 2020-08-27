COVID test rate at privatelabs reduced to ₹1,900 in State

VIJAYAWADA

27 August 2020 23:12 IST

COVID testing price at private laboratories has been reduced in the state by the government following increased availability of the test kits.

The rate of RT-PCR testing has been reduced to ₹ 1,900 from ₹2,900 for the common public for walk-in tests at Indian Council of Medical Research approved National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) recognised labs. The rate fixed for government labs at ₹ 2,400 earlier has been reduced to ₹1,600.

A GO to this effect was issued by Health, Medical and Family Welfare Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Thursday.

The order stated that the cost of RNA extraction and RT-PCR kits have come down and more companies are manufacturing them. The price of rapid antigen tests had been fixed at ₹750 earlier.