COVID test price at private labs slashed to ₹499

The State government has revised and reduced the price for COVID-19 testing at private labs approved by NABL and ICMR to ₹499 for citizens per kit.

The price for the samples sent by the government has been fixed at ₹475. The price charged by the private labs will include the cost of testing, Viral Transport Media (VTM) and PPE, according to a GO issued by Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Anil Kumar Singhal on Tuesday.

The previous price fixed by the government after the revision was ₹1,000 for citizens and ₹800 for the government per test.

The price has been reduced considering the availability of testing kits widely in the market and also as more firms began manufacturing RNA extraction kits and RT-PCR kits.