COVID test positivity rate high in E.G., Prakasam mandals
Some mandals in East Godavari and Prakasam districts were among the top 20 in the State with the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 sample tests.
According to the information posted by COVID command centre officer Ch. Chinnarao on Twitter, Sakhinetipalle Rural mandal in East Godavari reported 57.14% positivity rate in the past day while Pamur Rural and Chirala Rural mandals in Prakasam district reported 27.94% and 22.64% positivity rate respectively. I. Polavaram in East Godavari and Chimakurthi in Prakasam reported around 19% positivity rate. A few mandals in West Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur and Kadapa districts also have more than 12% positivity rate.
Among urban areas, Sullurpet in Nellore has 13.04% positivity rate. The urban local bodies in Prakasam, West Godavari, Guntur, East Godavari, Chittoor, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Kadapa have 4% to 10% positivity rate in the past day.
Meanwhile, 4,291 persons were getting treated for COVID-19 in 261 hospitals across the State and 611 persons were admitted in the past day.