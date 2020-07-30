COVID tally races past 10,000-mark in district

The COVID-19 tally has raced past the 10,000-mark in the district, with 1,223 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours — making it the biggest single-day spike so far.

Visakhapatnam has now become the sixth district in the State to have reported over 10,000 coronavirus cases, according to a COVID-19 bulletin released by the district administration on Thursday.

The district administration, which has already been grappling with the unrelenting rise in cases, is now on its toes trying to contain a further spread of the virus.

Deaths, discharges

Six more persons succumbed to the virus on Thursday, taking the death toll in the district to 85. Eighty persons have died since July 5, with 30 deaths being reported in the last week alone.

Meanwhile, 226 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres after testing negative.

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases and discharged persons are 6,825 and 3,284 respectively.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V Sudhakar said that the total number of clusters in the district are 702. Among them, the total number of very active clusters are 170. The number of active and dormant clusters are 195 and 337 respectively, and 39 clusters have been de-notified, he said.

Collector review

Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed officials to ensure that no COVID-19 patient suffers due to non-availability of beds. He said that there are 22 COVID-19 hospitals in the district where high-risk and critical patients are being treated.

“Use the GVMC control room or manually ensure that all patients get beds immediately if they test positive for COVID-19,” he instructed officials during a review meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Vinay Chand also asked to upload and update the number of beds available at COVID-19 hospitals. He also instructed the officials to recruit staff as early as possible at these hospitals.

Preparedness in Agency

Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) Project Officer S. Venkateswar said that they have facilitated two COVID-19 hospitals in the Agency areas — one at Paderu and another at Pedabayulu. Paderu Area Hospital has a capacity of 100 beds. There are 20 oxygen cylinders in isolation and we have also requested for an additional 30 cylinders, he said.

Addressing a press conference at Paderu on Thursday, Mr Venkateswar said that two COVID-19 care centres have been set up at Youth Training Centres (YTC) at Araku and Pedabayulu. He said that testing is being conducted rapidly. At present, there are 500 antigen kits and Truenat kits. Sanjeevani buses are being facilitated for testing in the Agency. These buses are arranged at mandal headquarters and we are informing the public about the arrival dates of these mobile testing centres, he said.

Mr. Venkateswar said that a COVID-19 control room with toll-free numbers 180042500004 and 08935251737 have been arranged at the ITDA office.