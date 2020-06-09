COVID tally in A.P. crosses 5,000-mark

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2020 23:34 IST

The State’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 5,000-mark on Tuesday reaching a total of 5,029 cases with the addition of 216 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

For the first time in three months (91 days) since the first case was reported on March 12, the State witnessed highest single-day tally of 216. The last highest single day increase was 210 on June 6.

According to the bulletin by the Health Department, of the 216 cases reported between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, 147 are of locals and 69 are of migrant returnees and people from other States. Two patients being treated in Krishna and Anantapur districts succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 77.

Only 64 patients including 16 locals, 12 foreign returnees and 36 migrant workers and other State people have recovered in the past day, leaving 2,177 active patients under treatment and 2,775 have attained full recovery.

Excluding the 1,032 cases (20.5%) of people from other States, foreign returnees and migrant workers. The State has 3,990 cases (79.3%) and 1, 510 of them are active cases while 2,403 persons have recovered.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate is at 60.25% and has come down slightly owing to the increasing number of cases among locals. The overall recovery rate is at 55.17%.

The State has tested 15,085 samples during the past 24 hours and the total samples tested till date are 4,83,361. The positivity rate is at 1.04%. In other words, to detect one positive COVID case the State on an average has tested 96 samples. Meanwhile, the tests per million ratio has gone up to 9,120 which is one of the highest among States in the country.