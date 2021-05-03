COVID tally hits a new peak as23,920 cases reported in a day

83 patients succumbs to infection; active cases go up to 1,43,178

The single-day tally of coronavirus infections hit a new peak in the State as a staggering 23,920 new cases were reported in 24 hours, ending on Sunday morning. The daily tally is double the peak witnessed during the first wave of pandemic last year.

During the period, 83 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 8,136. However, the death rate came down to 0.71%. The cumulative tally jumped to 11,45,022 as the recovery rate reduced to 86.79%. With 11,411 recoveries, the total count went up to 9,93,708. The active cases tally jumped to 1,43,178 including the 92,700 patients who have been put under home isolation.

As many as 1.14 lakh samples were tested in the past day, the highest so far and their positivity rate was put at 20.93%. The overall positivity rate also increased to 6.90%.

East Godavari district reported 12 more deaths, while Anantapur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported eight deaths each. Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported seven deaths each, while Chittoor, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari witnessed six fatalities each, followed by Guntur (5) and Kurnool (4). Kadapa district reported no deaths in the past day.

Five districts in the State reported more than 2,000 new infections in the past day. Chittoor district reported 2,945 cases, the highest among the districts. East Godavari reported 2,831 infections, followed by Srikakulam (2,724), Kurnool (2,516), Guntur (2,384), West Godavari (1,997), Visakhapatnam (1,938), Prakasam (1,378), Anantapur (1,303), Kadapa (1,055), Nellore (1,011), Krishna (989) and Vizianagaram (849). West Godavari joined the list of districts that witnessed more than 1 lakh infections so far.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,47,292), Chittoor (1,25,097), Guntur (1,09,053), West Godavari (1,01,872), Anantapur (85,717), Nellore (83,289), Visakhapatnam (83,064), Kurnool (80,438), Prakasam (73,876), Srikakulam (72,843), Kadapa (65,054), Krishna (63,137) and Vizianagaram (51,395).