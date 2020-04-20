COVID tally goes up to 722as State records 75 new cases

The State breached the 700-mark in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with 75 new ones reported in the last 24 hours in seven districts, taking the tally to 722. Incidentally, it is the highest number of cases reported in a single day so far.

The death toll has gone up to 20 with more persons succumbing to the viral disease, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday.

Anantapur, Krishna and Kurnool districts reported one each death. Chittoor district has witnessed a spike with 25 fresh cases and the total number of cases in the district doubled in just a day. Guntur district reported 20 cases and Kurnool district reported 16 cases. Krishna district reported five fresh cases, while Anantapur has reported four, Kadapa three and East Godavari two cases.

So far, Kurnool has reported 174 cases and Guntur 149, and together they account for 45 % of the total cases in the State.

They are followed by Krishna (80), Nellore (67), Chittoor (53), Prakasam (44), Kadapa (40), West Godavari (35), Anantapur (33), East Godavari (26) and Visakhapatnam (21).

27 discharged

Meanwhile, 27 persons, including 15 in Guntur, 10 in Krishna and two in Visakhapatnam have recovered and have been discharged. Of the 610 active cases in the State, Visakhapatnam has only three.

The government has tested 3,775 samples in the past 24 hours, and the total number of samples tested so far has reached 30,733.

Distribution of masks

Meanwhile, the government began distribution of masks to the citizens as promised. Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) State manager K. Sakunthala handed over 10, 000 masks made by women of Self Help Groups (SHGs) to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Municipal officials began distributing the masks in red zones as per the order of priority. After all red zones are covered, distribution will be taken up in orange and green zones.