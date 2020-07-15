COVID tally, deaths double in just 11 days in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

15 July 2020 22:52 IST

44 new deaths and 2,432 new cases reported in the State

The State has again witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths and fresh cases in a day. During the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, 44 deaths and 2,432 fresh cases were reported.

The death toll has gone up to 452 and the cumulative tally crossed the 35,000-mark and reached 35,451. With 911 new discharges, the number of recoveries stands at 18,378 above the number of active cases which stands at 16,621. The recovery rate is at 51.8%.

Cases double in 11 days

Meanwhile, the total number of infections doubled in 11 days, during which period half of the total cases, 17,752, were reported. The number of deaths too doubled in just 10 days. However, the death rate remains way below national average and is at 1.27%.

The new deaths occurred in all districts expect Guntur. Anantapur and West Godavari witnessed nine new deaths each in the past day. Similarly, Kurnool witnessed five deaths and Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam witnessed four deaths each. Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam reported two deaths each while Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

For the first time, the number of fresh local cases in a district crossed the 400-mark with two districts Guntur and Kurnool reporting 468 and 403 cases respectively.

They are followed by Chittoor (257), East Godavari (247), West Godavari (207), Srikakulam (178), Anantapur (162), Visakhapatnam (123), Kadapa (112), Krishna (108), Prakasam (53), Vizianagaram (49) and Nellore (45).

With this, Kurnool’s tally has crossed the 4,000-mark and Guntur took the second place pushing Anantapur to third place with over 3,800 cases each.

The tallies of district local cases are as follows: Kurnool (4,226), Guntur (3,824), Anantapur (3,813), East Godavari (3,362), Chittoor (3,331), Krishna (2,852), West Godavari (2,233), Kadapa (2,094), Visakhapatnam (1,612), Srikakulam (1,592), Nellore (1,464), Prakasam (1,291), and Vizianagaram (881).

In the past day, 22,197 samples were tested, and a total of 12,17,963 samples were tested so far. The positivity rate has further increased to 2.91%.