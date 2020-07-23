COVID tally crosses 5,000-mark in Visakhapatnam

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 5,000-mark in the district on Thursday, with the city recording 1,733 cases in the last two days (1,049 on Wednesday and 684 on Thursday).

While the total number of cases stands at 5,165, the number of active cases is 2,904 while discharges stand at 2,200.

The district also recorded six deaths in the last two days, with the death toll going up to 61.

District COVID-19 Special Officer and principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said there are 119 active clusters, 293 active clusters, 229 dormant clusters and 39 denotified clusters.