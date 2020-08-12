COVID tally crosses 2.5 lakh-mark in A.P.

57,357 new cases and over 500 deaths in the last six days

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark with the detection of 9,597 new infections and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

It took only about six days for the State’s tally to go up to 2.5 lakh from 2 lakh reported on August 7. Since then 57,357 new cases and over 500 deaths were reported.

According to the Health Department’s bulletin, the tally reached 2,54,146 and the death toll increased to 2,296.

The number of recoveries climbed to 1,61,425 with 6,676 new recoveries in the past day and as many as 90,425 persons are undergoing treatment.

The death rate of the positive cases is at 0.90%. The recovery rate stands at 63.52% and the positivity rate has further increased to 9.59%. So far 26,49,767 samples were tested in the State. The tests per million ratio has gone up to 49, 621.

Deaths

Four districts reported 10 or more deaths in the past day. They include Guntur (13), Prakasam (11), Chittoor (10) and Nellore (10). Srikakulam reported nine deaths while Anantapur and Kadapa reported seven deaths each. Visakhapatnam reported six and East Godavari and Vizianagaram reported five deaths each. Similarly, Kurnool and West Godavari reported four deaths each. Krishna reported only two deaths.

Witnessing more number of deaths in the recent past, Guntur’s death toll has gone up to 255 which is just behind Kurnool’s toll of 258.

East Godavari continues to report the highest number of 1,332 cases in the State among districts. It is followed by Chittoor which saw 1,235 new infections.

They are followed by West Godavari (929), Visakhapatnam (797), Kurnool (781), Anantapur (781), Guntur (762), Nellore (723), Vizianagaram (593), Srikakulam (511), Prakasam (454), Kadapa (364) and Krishna (335).

Meanwhile, Prakasam district remains the only district with less than 10,000 cases currently. Vizianagaram crossed the 10,000-mark, while Kurnool crossed the 30,000-mark. West Godavari crossed the 20,000-mark.

East Godavari crossed the 30,000-mark to reach 35,642 infections. It is followed by Kurnool (30,233), Anantapur (26,478), Guntur (23,818), Visakhapatnam (21,586), West Godavari (20,476), Chittoor (19,569), Kadapa (14,819), Nellore (14,818), Srikakulam (12,348), Krishna (11,115), Vizianagaram (10,567) and Prakasam (9,782).

All the districts except one have less than 50% active cases. Vizianagaram has 56% active patients. East Godavari, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa have around 40% active cases while, Srikakulam, Prakasam, Krishna, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Guntur have 40-30% active cases.

Anantapur and West Godavari have only 25% and 23% active cases at present.