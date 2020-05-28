COVID tally crosses 100-mark in Visakhapatnam district

COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 100-mark on Thursday, with six new positive cases being reported from two areas in the urban limits.

Meanwhile, four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after they tested negative.

With the new positive cases, the total number of cases in the district stands at 105, while the number of persons discharged stands at 72. The number of active cases as on date is 32, with one death from Chengalraopeta.

Five cases from same family

According to officials of the Health Department, of the six new cases, one case has been reported from Maharanipeta while the other five cases were reported from a single family living in Gayatri Nagar in PM Palem. Officials said that all six cases are said to be the primary and secondary contacts of a doctor who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharanipeta area. Earlier, another contact of the doctor had tested positive.

16 cases in four days

On Thursday, health officials were on their toes as the district recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in four days. On May 25, 10 persons including five foreign returnees and four from a family from Atchutapuram tested positive. After a gap of two days, six more cases were reported on Thursday.

Officials have commenced the process of contact tracing by taking the help of the police. Barricades are being arranged at Gayatri Nagar to prevent entry and exit of people in the area to contain the spread of the virus. Sanitisation is also being taken up and mass testing in the area has begun.