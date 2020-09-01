COVID surge shows no signs of abating

01 September 2020 23:27 IST

More than 10,000 cases reported for the seventh consecutive day in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh has for the seventh consecutive day reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections during the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.

The death toll has crossed the 4,000-mark as 84 new cases were reported in the past day. The death rate continues to stay at 0.91% as the toll reached 4,054.

The overall infection tally went up to 4,45,139 with the addition of new 10,368 cases. Also, during the past day, 9,350 patients have recovered and the total recoveries stand at 3,39,876 which is 76.35% of the total cases. The active cases now stand at 1,09,210.

In the past week, 73,500 new cases were recorded at an average of 10,500 cases per day. During the week, 4.25 lakh samples were tested including the 59,834 tests in the past day. So far, 37.82 lakh samples were tested and their positivity rate is at 11.77%. The tests per million ratio has increased to 70,837 and so far 7.08% of the State’s population were tested.

East Godavari has again reported the highest single-day tally of 1,208 cases and 10 deaths. It is followed by Chittoor with 1,068 cases and 14 deaths and Nellore with 1,059 cases and six deaths. New cases and deaths in other districts are as follows: Kadapa (994 cases and 5 deaths), West Godavari (948 and 11), Prakasam (888 and 3), Visakhapatnam (825 and 7), Kurnool (813 and 4), Srikakulam (629 and 4), Guntur (617 and 7), Vizianagaram (552 and 2), Anantapur (456 and 7) and Krishna (311 and 4).

The infections tally of East Godavari has crossed the 60,000-mark and reached 60,611. Next to it is Kurnool with 45,558 cases and Anantapur with 41,584 cases. The rest of the districts have less than 40,000 cases and Krishna has the least number of cases and is also the only district with less than 20,000 cases.

The tallies of other districts are: West Godavari (38,054), Chittoor (37,717), Visakhapatnam (37,519), Guntur (36,378), Nellore (31,739), Kadapa (27,113), Srikakulam (24,707), Prakasam (23,718), Vizianagaram (20,951) and Krishna (16,595). West Godavari's recovery rate is highest at 88 % and in Prakasam, it is lowest at 54%.