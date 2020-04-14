COVID situation abroad turns worrisome for NRI parents here

Several families back here of NRIs settled in the US, Britain, France and other countries are worried about the safety of their dear ones following the rapid spread of coronavirus abroad.

Nearly 6 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the US, 88,000 in Britain and 1.36 lakh in France and the death toll in the US and Europe has already crossed 50,000.

The news of ever increasing cases has been quite unsettling for many families in the two districts.

Srikakulam’s Santiniketan College chairman Surangi Mohana Rao has been in contact with his daughters Rajavani and Vani Indraja who reside in North Corolina and California respectively. “Fortunately, COVID-19 has little impact in those places. But I told them to be cautious till normalcy is restored,” said Mr. Mohana Rao.

Aurobindo Pharma Pydibhimavaram unit deputy general manager N. Venkata Rao’s three children stay in Texas, New Jersey and Indiana. “That Srikakulam does not have a single case is not comforting enough for us due to the deteriorating conditions in the US. I have told all of them to follow lockdown norms strictly,” he said.

Long queues

A newly married couple, Mahesh and Sindhuja of G. Sigadam mandal in Srikakulam district, have recently gone to Dallas and they are said to be safe. “My son-in-law Mahesh is a senior executive in JP Morgan. Now he is allowed to work from home. But getting essential commodities has become a Herculean task for him with long queues at stores, and we are worried as it is not safe,” said Sindhuja’s father Varada Satyanarayana of Batuva village.

Vizianagaram Senior Citizens’ Association president K.P. Eswar and general secretary Giduturi Pyditalli have urged the Centre to consider bringing NRI families back to India once the COVID-19 situation subsides. “Many executives are likely to lose their jobs due to the economic fallout of COVID-19 and sustaining the high cost of living in the US and other countries may not be possible for them,” felt Mr. Pyditalli.

‘Students being guided’

Abroad Campus CEO K. Pardhasaradhi told The Hindu that his organisation was trying to minimise the troubles of the youngsters studying in various universities including Arizona University and New York University. “We advised all the students to stay in the accommodation provided by the respective universities rather than private hostels. So, a majority of them are now in a safe position. The institutions have their own hospitals which is a blessing in disguise. We have also urged the authorities of the universities to reduce the fees for the first semester in view of the pandemic situation,” he said.