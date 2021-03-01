COVID restrictions: tour operators upset with Odisha government’s order

The tour operators of the city are upset with the new order issued by the Odisha government restricting travel from Andhra Pradesh, under the COVID-19 guidelines.
The Odisha government on February 26 had passed an order based on resurgence of COVID-19 cases in a few States. In its order, the Odisha government had notified Andhra Pradesh along with other States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Chandigarh and Karnataka.
Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh president K. Vijay Mohan, pointed out that notifying A.P. along with other States was not correct, as there is no resurgence of cases in the State. “In other States such as Maharashtra and Kerala, there is a spike in cases and including Andhra Pradesh was uncalled for,” he said.
There are a lot of tourists from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha and vice versa and it will hit the tourism industry, he said.
As per the Odisha government order, all passengers from the notified States have to be screened on arrival at airports and railway stations, on-site RT-PCR tests to be conducted for symptomatic passengers and all incoming passengers will have to follow one-week mandatory home isolation.
