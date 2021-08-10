COVID restrictions on public gatherings

The State government has issued guidelines imposing restrictions on maximum number of people to be permitted at all gatherings in view of COVID pandemic. The restrictions will be in force till September 30.

Principal Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal, in a GO on Monday, said a maximum of 150 participants would be allowed at all gatherings and congregations, including marriages, religious gatherings, etc.,

All participants would have to comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour by compulsorily wearing masks, frequent hand sanitisation and maintaining social distance. Further, in any public place or venue wherever there are fixed seats, the alternate seats should be kept vacant in order to maintain physical distance, he said.

At public places or venues without fixed seating, a distance of five feet should be maintained. Any violation of the above gatherings and congregations, would be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws.

The State government had taken several steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 with focus on test-trace-treat-vaccinate and inculcating COVID appropriate behaviour among the people. The new guidelines were issued after reviewing the issue.