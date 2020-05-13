COVID relief: Bar Council invites online applications from advocates

Andhra Pradesh Bar Council called online applications from advocates who are on rolls from January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2004, for financial assistance during the lockdown in the third phase. Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao stated in a press release that the applications have to be submitted from May 14 to 16 on https://barcouncilap.org/financial-assistance-covid-19.

The financial assistance will be extended out of the Bar Council of India Advocates Welfare Fund and the Indigent and Disabled Advocates Fund of Bar Council. Action will be taken under the Advocates Act of 1961 if any advocate claims the benefit in spite of him or her being ineligible for it.

Mr. Rama Rao said the Bar Council disbursed ₹3,500 each to 2,743 advocates in the first phase and 1,537 in the second. They have been on rolls from January 1, 2005 to February 28, 2020 period.