COVID relief: Bar Council invites online applications from advocates

The Andhra Pradesh Bar Council informed that advocates who wish to avail the financial assistance offered by it during the lockdown should apply online (https://barcouncilap.org/financial-assistance-covid-19) from April 7 to 9.

Bar Council secretary B. Padma Latha stated in a circular that the scheme is meant for advocates who are unable to meet their day-to-day expenses for food or medicines due to the lockdown. Those who filed applications / declarations under the Certificate of Practice Rules, 2015 and cleared the examination conducted by the Bar Council of India were eligible for it.

Besides, advocates enrolled after January 1, 2010 and aged below 45 are eligible. The advocates should have Aadhaar cards, they should not be drawing stipend under YSR Law Nestham and the spouses should not be employees.

The other conditions are: the advocate/spouse should not have own house or a four wheeler, the advocate should not have enrolled after retirement from any service and should not be drawing any assistance from Central or the State government under any COVID relief scheme.

The list of the selected beneficiaries will be displayed on the Bar Council website on April 11 and punitive action would taken on advocates found to have furnished false information, under Sec.35 of the Advocates Act, 1961.