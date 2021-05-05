COVID relief: 2.68 crore beneficiaries in A.P. to get 5 kg rice in May, June from Centre

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 17:31 IST

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme will provide five kilograms of rice for free to 2.68 crore beneficiaries as a relief in view of the COVID-19 second wave.

FCI, Amaravati general manager Amaresh Kumar in a statement said that there are 2.68 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and Antyodaya Anna Yojana and each of them would get 5 kg rice per month free of cost in May and June.

He said 2.68 lakh metric tonnes of rice has been allocated to the State and May quota has already been lifted by the State government and distribution was underway.

He said, the scheme of open sale to charitable and non-government organisations engaged in relief operations for migrant labourers and vulnerable groups has also been resumed and will continue up to March 2022.