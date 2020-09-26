COVID recovery rate inches close to 90%

10 new deaths reported from Prakasam district; 7,293 new cases take tally to 6,68,751

Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,293 new COVID-19 infections and 57 deaths in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The infection tally has gone up to 6,68,751 and the death toll rose to 5,663.

On a brighter note, the COVID recovery rate in the State has inched close to 90% with 9,125 new recoveries in the past day. So far, 5,97,294 patients have recovered and the recovery rate stands at 89.31%.

There are only 9.84% or 65,794 active cases, while 0.85% of the persons infected died so far.

In the past day, 75,990 samples were tested for COVID and 9.60% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 55.23 lakh tests conducted so far was 12.11%.

New cases

East Godavari has again reported over a thousand new cases, while Prakasam reported 10 new deaths, the highest.

The new infections and deaths reported in districts are as follows: East Godavari (1,011 and 4), Chittoor (975 and 8), West Godavari (922 and 4), Prakasam (620 and 10), Kadapa (537 and 8), Anantapur (513 and 2), Nellore (466 and 3), Krishna (450 and 6), Visakhapatnam (450 and 5), Vizianagaram (444 and 1), Guntur (393 and 3), Srikakulam (306 and 2) and Kurnool (206 and 1).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari(93,184),West Godavari (63,504), Chittoor (59,243), Anantapur (55,729), Kurnool (55,456), Guntur (52,709), Nellore (50,493), Visakhapatnam (49,039),Prakasam (46,063), Kadapa (42,389), Srikakulam (38,090), Vizianagaram (33,803) and Krishna (26,154).

Kurnool has less than 4% active cases with 95.32% recovery rate. It is followed by Anantapur with 4.06% active cases. Nellore, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari have less than 10% active cases. Prakasam has 22.76% active cases and the lowest recovery rate of 76.25%.