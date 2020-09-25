COVID recovery rate in Visakhapatnam crosses 90%

Active case load comes down to 4,230

The district reported 425 new COVID -19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the district administration on Thursday.

With the new cases, the total tally rose to 48,761 and the death toll has gone up to 380 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the officials, as many as 475 persons who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals, COVID-19 care centres, and under home isolation have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin also informed that the recovery rate in the district have crossed 90%.

As per the bulletin, the total number of discharges as of Thursday is 44,151, which is 90.5 % of the total cases.

Similarly, the active cases in the district came down to 4,230, which is just 8.67 %. The death rate is also less than 1%.

Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar said that there are 54 very active clusters, 24 active clusters and 640 dormant clusters. A total of 192 clusters have been de-notified.