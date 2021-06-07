COVID recovery rate goes up to 92.33% in A.P.

GUNTUR

07 June 2021 23:33 IST

‘90,553 patients are in home isolation’

The recovery rate of coronavirus infection in the State has gone up to 92.33%, the health officials informed Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting at his camp office on Monday.

The number of active cases also declined to 1.23 lakh when compared to 2.11 lakh on May 17. The health officials explained to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the coronavirus infection in the State declined to 10.73% by Sunday.

As many as 1,753 ICU beds were available on June 6 when compared to 380 on May 15. The number of available beds with oxygen support facility that was 433 on May 17 has gone up to 8,701,” the officials said, adding that 90,553 people are in home isolation at present.

Mucormycosis

The State has recorded 1,551 black fungus infections till date and the disease has claimed 98 lives so far, they said.