COVID recovery rate crosses 99% in State

The State reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 332 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,60,040 and 14,302 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 6,193 as 585 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,39,545 and 99.01%.

The recovery rate crossed 99% for the first time in the past seven months (213 days). The death rate remains at 0.69%.

The daily positivity rate of the 29,243 samples tested was 1.14%, the lowest in the past six and a half months. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.89 crore samples tested remain at 7.11%.

Kadapa and Krishna reported two deaths each in the past day while East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 55 more infections in the past day. It was followed by Kadapa (43), Guntur (42), West Godavari (36), Krishna (32), East Godavari (32), Visakhapatnam (28), Prakasam (25), Nellore (22), Anantapur (7), Srikakulam (4), Kurnool (3) and Vizianagaram (3).

East Godavari has more than one-fifth of active cases (1,372) in the State, while all other districts have less than a thousand active cases.

Over 85% of the cases are in six districts including East Godavari, Chittoor (996), Nellore (844), Prakasam (762), Krishna (749) and Guntur (645). Seven districts together have only 825 active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,92,868), Chittoor (2,45,675), West Godavari (1,78,512), Guntur (1,77,301), Anantapur (1,57,729), Visakhapatnam (1,57,263), Nellore (1,45,972), Prakasam (1,38,176), Kurnool (1,24,085), Srikakulam (1,22,854), Krishna (1,18,473), Kadapa (1,15,373) and Vizianagaram (82,864).