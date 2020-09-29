COVID recovery rate crosses 90% for first time

Four districts do not record new deaths in the last day; tally crosses 6.87 lakh

The State reported 6,190 new COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, according to the COVID bulletin. The tally has gone up to 6,87,351 and the death toll reached 5,780.

With 9,836 new recoveries, the recovery rate crossed 90% for the first time and reached 90.51%. There were only 8.64% active cases, as 59,435 patients are undergoing treatment currently. Death rate stands at 0.84% and the total number of recoveries was 6,22,136.

Positivity rate of the 68,429 tests conducted in the past day was 9.05 and the overall positivity rate of the total 57.34 lakh tests was 11.99%. The tests per million ratio has gone up to 1.07 lakh and the cases per million ratio is at 12,872.

For the first time after many days, no district reported more than a 1,000 new cases. However, the Godavari districts reported over 900 new cases each. On a brighter side, also for the first time, four districts reported no new deaths.

The new cases and deaths in districts are as follows: East Godavari (991 cases and 4 deaths), West Godavari (907 and 2), Chittoor (784 and 6), Prakasam (569 and 8), Nellore (432 and 2), Guntur (410 and 4), Krishna (398 and 0), Srikakulam (377 and 2), Vizianagaram (312 and 0), Kadapa (299 and 0), Visakhapatnam (291 and 3), Anantapur (276 and 4) and Kurnool (144 and 0).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (96,191), West Godavari (66,243),Chittoor (60,933),Anantapur (56,795), Kurnool (55,942), Guntur (54,192), Nellore (51,920), Visakhapatnam (49,793), Prakasam (47,925), Kadapa (43,431), Srikakulam (39,256), Vizianagaram (34,853) and Krishna (26,982).

Recovery rate in Kurnool was highest at 96% and lowest in Prakasam at 79%.