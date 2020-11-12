COVID positivity rate in A.P. decreases

State reports fewer than 2,000 infections; 1,761 patients discharged in past day

Andhra Pradesh once again reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections and 14 new deaths in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. Two days ago, the State reported only 1,392 cases, lowest in four months. With 1,732 new cases, the tally increased to 8,47,977 and death toll went up to 6,828.

The death rate and recovery rate remains at 0.81% and 96.73% respectively. As many as 1,761 patients were discharged in the past day and the number of recoveries increased to 8,20,234. There are 20,915 active cases currently.

The daily positivity rate at 2.46% of the 70,405 samples tested was also one of the lowest in the past few days. The overall positivity rate slightly came down to 9.58%.

Continuing to report more number of deaths every day, Krishna district’s death toll crossed the 600-mark as it reported three new deaths in the past day. Chittoor’s death toll crossed 801 as it reported two new deaths. Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari also reported two new deaths each while East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore one new death each. Five districts reported no deaths.

Meanwhile, eight districts reported less than 100 new infections. East Godavari reported 344 cases, the highest, and was followed by Krishna with 246, West Godavari with 227, Chittoor with 198 and Guntur with 195. Anantapur reported 97 cases, Nellore 89, Kadapa 88, Visakhpatham 75, Vizianagaram 66, Srikakulam 59, Kurnool 24 and Prakasam reported 24.

Guntur's tally crossed the 70,000-mark and is the fourth such district.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,19,501), West Godavari (89,428), Chittoor (81,360), Guntur (70,182), Anantapur (65,819), Prakasam (60,689), Nellore (60,608), Kurnool (59,815), Visakhapatnam (56,989), Kadapa (53,369), Srikakulam (44,820), Krishna (42,394) and Vizianagaram (40,108).