COVID positive mothers can breastfeed newborns: expert

Online awareness programme held for TTD employees

The women who have tested positive for coronavirus after their delivery can breastfeed their newborns, Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) Superintendent K. Bharathi has said.

Addressing the women employees during an online awareness programme organised by Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA), the training arm of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday, Ms. Bharathi said mother’s milk is a major source of strength and immunity for infants.

She advised the new mothers to clean hands and breasts before feeding babies. “Even as a woman tests positive for coronavirus in the eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, the newborn is unlikely to contract the infection. However, it is wise to get COVID-19 test done for the baby as well,” she said.

Dr. Bharathi also advised pregnant women not to consume lime juice and take hot water and a 50 ml concoction of garlic, jaggery, black pepper boiled in water once a day.

She urged the women employees to take all precautions and not to ignore any symptoms of coronavirus such as mild cold, cough, sore throat and breathlessness.

SVETA director Ramanjulu Reddy said the COVID-19 awareness programmes have been conducted for TTD employees since July by roping in experts.