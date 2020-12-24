COVID-positive Anglo-Indian woman with U.K. travel history does not carry new strain

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:

24 December 2020 16:21 IST

She is tested positive for COVID-19 but asymptomatic, her son tested negative.

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao on Thursday said that the 47-year-old Anglo-Indian woman, who arrived at the Rajamahendravaram railway station from New Delhi last midnight by AP Express train, did not show any symptoms of new strain of COVID-19 (coronavirus) which was recently found in the U.K.

On December 21, the woman was tested positive for the COVID-19 upon her arrival at the New Delhi airport from the U.K. and later admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.

“The woman was tested positive for COVID-19 at the Safdarjung hospital but asymptomatic. On the midnight of Wednesday, she had arrived the Rajamahendravaram railway station by train and immediately sent to the District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram”, said Dr. Gowreeswara Rao.

“All the necessary medical tests have been conducted on the woman at the District Government Hospital. She was found asymptomatic for the COVID-19 but tested positive. By Thursday, she is not carrying new strain of COVID-19 by Thursday as per the clinical examinations.”, said Dr. Gowreeswara Rao.

Dr. Gowreeswara Rao has further added; “The woman has travelled in the train accompanied by her 27-year-old son, who has been tested negative for the COVID-19. The woman is undergoing the medical treatment in the District Government Hospital for COVID-19”.