COVID Pharma app helps check use of self-medication

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 June 2020 23:25 IST

Registration deters OTC drug buyers, enables case tracking

A total of 14,031 people in Visakhapatnam district and nearly 2.5 lakh in the State have purchased drugs over the counter (OTC) for cough, cold and fever at drug stores in barely two months. However, keeping a tab on sale of these drugs has now become easy, thanks to the launch of the COVID Pharma app.

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has made it mandatory for drug dealers to note the name and mobile no. of customers seeking drugs for these symptoms. A total of 2,325 medical shops in Visakhapatnam district and 25,515 across the State have downloaded the app. While none of those, who used these drugs, turned out to be COVID-19 positive in Visakhapatnam district, 33 persons tested positive in in other areas of A.P., among such users.

Alerts to health staff

The app, introduced on the initiative of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Katamneni Bhaskar, automatically sends the information to the Medical Officers of the PHCs or the government hospitals or dispensaries concerned in the area.

“The app was launched in the last week of April. Our inspectors visited all the medical shops and ensured that it was downloaded by the drug dealers. The app has minimised the use of self-medication and prevented possible COVID-19 cases going unchecked. The names and mobile numbers of drug buyers have to be compulsorily taken by the shops. Our inspectors check compliance of this order during the routine inspections on Mondays and Tuesdays,” says the Assistant Director, DCA, K. Rajitha.

Those having COVID-19 symptoms are reluctant to get themselves checked as they may have to remain in quarantine for two weeks. There are also complaints that doctors at private hospitals are not attending on patients with mild symptoms until they get a COVID-19-free report.