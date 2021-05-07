COVID patients sign up for yoga training

Realising the significance of breathing exercises, as many as 850 COVID-19 patients admitted to the Patrunivalasa COVID Care Centre in Srikakulam district have enthusiastically signed up for classes on prayanam, yoga and meditation.

The patients will practice breathing techniques to improve their health under the supervision of yoga teachers.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas, who has been visiting the centre regularly, said that yoga was a great way for everyone to stay fit, and said practicing it daily would lead to much better health in a short time. “Apart from yoga and pranayam, every patient is advised to have nutritious food supplied at the centre,” he said.

COVID Care Centre Nodal Officer Ravikumar and yoga expert Krishnakanth expressed happiness over the positive response from patients for the yoga training classes.

“Many people lead a sedentary life due to heavy workload. They hardly get time to concentrate on physical fitness. Now, they are understanding its importance. Almost all patients are attending yoga training in the early morning. I am sure all of them will recover quickly and return to their homes with complete fitness within no time,” said Mr. Krishnakanth.