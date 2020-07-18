COVID patients not getting good food: Jana Sena leader

Jana Sena Party’s Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge Kiran Royal on Saturday alleged that COVID-19 patients who were quarantined in the TTD’s Srinivasam facility were not being provided quality food, and urged officials to take immediate steps to rectify the issue.
In a statement, the Jana Sena Party leader alleged that toilets at the quarantine wards of the Srinivasam facility were in a bad state, as the cleaning was being done once in three days. He said that contrary to the State Governmen’s claims that each COVID-19 patient was being given ₹2,000 cash on being discharged, the dole was being given to only a handful of patients.
Mr. Kiran Royal further alleged that officials were discharging patients from quarantine prematurely, thus increasing the chances of transmission of coronavirus.
“As even TTD officials and police personnel are also being treated at the quarantine and isolation wards, steps should be taken to improve the facilities. The Jana Sena Party will launch an agitation if steps are not taken to address the situation,” Mr. Kiran Royal said.
