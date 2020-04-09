COVID patient, who kept his condition secret, critical

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the health condition of a 38-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, was critical.

On March 25, the man, identified as a government teacher belonging to Visakhapatnam district, had visited Shankaravam mandal in East Godavari district to celebrate Ugadi with his in-laws. He, however, kept his health status a secret.

At a press conference, Mr. Muralidhar said: “The government teacher was admitted to a private hospital about two days back with symptoms of COVID-19, but the hospital kept it under wraps. The hospital management informed the authorities only after his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the Government General Hospital (GGH) here where he tested positive.”

District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela told The Hindu that arrangements were being made to send the patient back to Visakhapatnam which has a dedicated COVID hospital.

“Police have been directed to register cases against those who conducted had medical tests and provided treatment to the patient in violation of the COVID protocol. The district administration cannot afford to allow such practices, ” said Mr. Muralidhar.

Strict instructions

The Collector announced that medical shops should not sell tablets generally prescribed for fever and cough, the prime symptoms of COVID-19. RMPs have been also directed not to handle such cases.

District COVID Protocol Officer and Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Nishant Kumar said three hospitals have been designated as ‘COVID hospitals’ in the district.