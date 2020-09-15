Andhra Pradesh

COVID patient ‘ends life’ in hospital

A 61-year-old person from Srikakulam, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam, reportedly ended his life on Tuesday in the hospital room. He was found hanging from ceiling fan by the hospital staff and the police were informed. The case is being investigated by MVP Police Station, and the reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating the case. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

