COVID negative report mustfor entering counting centre

Additional manpower, safety protocol will be maintained, says Collector

Polling staff and party agents will have to undergo a COVID-19 test and secure a ‘negative’ report in order to enter the centres where counting will be taken up for the byelection conducted to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, on May 2.

The staff and agents should have a negative report, apart from a valid identity card, said Collector M. Hari Narayanan, who, along with MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, held a review meeting with the Assistant Returning Officers after participating in a videoconference with Chief Electoral Officer K. Vijayanand.

“As per the new circular released by the Election Commission, the agents and staff would have to undergo a COVID-19 test once again and submit the report that they have indeed tested negative,” Mr. Hari Narayanan said, adding that additional manpower to the tune of 50% was being mobilised to meet such exigencies.

The review was held in the backdrop of Sri Venkateswara Arts College, Tirupati, becoming the centre to count the votes pertaining to Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu Assembly segments forming part of Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The centre will be sanitised and exhaust fans arranged in the counting halls to avoid suffocation. Every alternate person among the agents will have to don the PPE suits, while the policemen will also have to wear face shields and masks.

MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, Revenue Divisional Officer Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Assistant Returning Officers Chandramouliswar Reddy (Tirupati), Srinivasulu (Srikalahasti) and Chandra Sekhar (Satyavedu), Smart City Corporation General Manager V. Chandramouli and Tahsildar (Tirupati Urban) Jaya Ramulu took part.