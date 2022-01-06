COVID made educational institutions to innovate, says Governor

At NTRUHS convocation, Harichandan calls upon young doctors to gear up for third wave

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that change is inevitable and the opportunities created will lead towards a better tomorrow.

Mr. Harichandan was virtually addressing (from Raj Bhavan) the 22nd and 23rd convocation ceremony of the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences held at Thummalapalli Kalakshethram in the city on Thursday.

He said the COVID pandemic had worked as a catalyst for educational institutions to grow and opt for online platforms with digital technologies which had been not used before.

“The education sector has been fighting to survive the crisis with a different approach in facing the challenges posed by the pandemic,” Mr. Harichandan said.

“The scope and demand for higher education are increasing by the day and the most important mission of higher education is the creation of intellects by providing world-class education,” he added.

“Critical thinking and scientific analysis are supporting pillars for advancement in research. To encourage research the university is contemplating giving financial assistance with special emphasis on Ph.D. programmes. It has identified over 23 centres and 218 Ph.D guides among the affiliated institutions for the purpose,” he said.

Congratulating the graduates, Mr. Harichandan advised them to practice yoga and meditation for overall well-being, overcoming physical and mental stress, maintaining good health and enhancing their endurance. “Connect yourself with yourself first, then with the society and then deliver what best you can. Inculcate the habit of life-long learning and success will be yours,” he said. He said the third wave of COVID pandemic had come and called upon the young doctors to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

Honorary doctorates

Mr. Harichandan presented an honorary degree Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) to gastroenterologists Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and founder of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, and Dr. C. Palanivelu, chairman of GEM Hospital and Research Centre, Coimbatore conferred by the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Palanivelu stressed the need to focus on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that had become a threat to society. He said on a par with communicable diseases NCDs were affecting society and mortality was much more due to NCDs.

“Several ancient Indians pioneered medicine and the world looked at us but today we are not doing as good as we did in the past but there is a lot of potential among the younger generation,” Dr. Palanivelu said.

‘10 commandments’

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy came up with a suggestion consisting of ‘10 commandments’ to be followed by doctors. He said honesty, hard work, empathy, communication skill, constant learning, respect towards teachers and parents, respect towards colleagues and their work, learning to deal with complications and innovation and focus were to be practised and followed by every doctor.

A total of 31,713 students graduated from the university in the past two years, said Registrar Dr. K. Sankar.

The university presented gold and silver medals and cash prizes to achievers among the graduates who have passed examinations conducted in 2017 (22nd convocation) and 2018 (23rd convocation).

University Vice-Chancellor Dr. P. Shyam Prasad and others were present.