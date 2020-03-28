COVID lockdown: A.P. intensifies vigil after High Court issues directions to be in force for a month

The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified the vigil on the streets to prevent the spread of COVID as the High Court issued certain directions as an interim measure by taking cognizance of the matter on its own. Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy ordered that the directions should be in force for a month from March 26.

The most significant one of the 14 directions issued by the court is not to allow any mass gathering at the State boundaries of both A.P. and Telangana and that officers of both States should follow the national protocol thereof or otherwise related to transportation of the public, quarantine and the conduct of necessary tests and to take due care of females with children and pregnant women.

The court directed the government to ensure the availability of N-95 masks, sterile gloves, starch apparels, PPE and other essential items to doctors and paramedics and to take steps for the maintenance of social distance between the children in remand homes.

Another important direction is that all cases in which interim orders were passed by the HC and district courts, civil courts, family courts and labour courts and industrial and other tribunals over which it (HC) has the power of superintendence and the stay has expired two weeks prior or is due to expire within one month, will continue to be in operation for a further period of one month.

Bails and suspensions granted in criminal cases (anticipatory or regular) likely to expire within one month will be extended for a further period of one month.

Tenders not finalised should not be given effect for one month and the process may be resumed after the end of lockdown.

The HC further ordered that the information related to patients undergoing health check - up should be kept strictly confidential and poor patients not be discriminated.

Besides, the marginalised and poor be given access to health care and food provided so that they do not sleep with empty stomach in the night. Priority is to be attached to providing adequate facilities to police, doctors, paramedics and others engaged in COVID containment and steps are to be taken for curbing the menace at Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports.